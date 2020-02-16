Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.90. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

