BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $39.92 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

