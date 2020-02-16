Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $34.84 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.90. The company has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

