Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 188.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 262,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,114,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

