Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,435.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,297.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

