Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,178 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

