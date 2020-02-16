Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

