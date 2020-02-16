Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 12,151 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

