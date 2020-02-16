Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,333 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

CVX stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

