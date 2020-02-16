Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 831 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $166.78 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.