Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after buying an additional 331,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Caterpillar by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after buying an additional 233,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $137.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

