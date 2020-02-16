Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $62.02.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.