Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.