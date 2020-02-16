Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 395.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,849 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

