Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,513,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

