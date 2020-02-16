Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.85 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

