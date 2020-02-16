Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

NYSE AXP opened at $135.87 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

