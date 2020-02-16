Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $12,156,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $87.46 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

