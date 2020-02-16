Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELY. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $19.46 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

