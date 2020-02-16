Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($9.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($5.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

