Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $736,731.00 and $324.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00622990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00112274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00135708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002007 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

