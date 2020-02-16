BitWhite Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $19,815.00 and approximately $3,302.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitWhite has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.