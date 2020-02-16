Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI opened at $74.39 on Friday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $74.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.