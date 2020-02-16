Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

