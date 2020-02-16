Bloom (BLT) Trading Up 54.8% Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, TOPBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $2,935.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bibox, AirSwap, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

