Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post $150.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.36 million to $150.95 million. Blucora reported sales of $101.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $718.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $719.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $832.74 million, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $863.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blucora.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 139,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Blucora by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Blucora by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Blucora by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

