BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) have been trending negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a media sentiment score of -2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BHI stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.30) on Friday. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock has a market cap of $85.21 million and a PE ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s payout ratio is presently 1.39%.

