BP plc (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. BP has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.