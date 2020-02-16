Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.66% of Brady worth $50,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brady by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brady by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $102,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

