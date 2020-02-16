Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.87 ($60.31).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNR shares. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €49.75 ($57.85) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.35. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.