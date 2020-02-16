Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $14.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

