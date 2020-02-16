Brokerages Anticipate Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to report $118.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.05 million. Imax posted sales of $108.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $389.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.23 million to $395.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $372.36 million, with estimates ranging from $360.10 million to $381.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imax.

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Imax by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Imax has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.