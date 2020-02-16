Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.72 million and the highest is $59.94 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $220.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.78 million to $222.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.53 million, with estimates ranging from $247.31 million to $249.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 550,395 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 549,933 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Materialise by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTLS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.95 and a beta of 0.36. Materialise has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.