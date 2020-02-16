Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after buying an additional 3,822,551 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 1,083,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 832,482 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

