Brokerages Expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post $3.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 million and the highest is $5.50 million. Cellectis reported sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $18.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellectis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

