Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $37.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.45 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $35.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $149.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.22 million to $150.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $190.62 million, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $218.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

GSBD stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $22.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

