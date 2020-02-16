Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce sales of $634.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $637.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $628.80 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $576.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,367.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $288.78 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.24.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

