Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Caci International reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

Shares of Caci International stock opened at $275.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caci International has a 1 year low of $176.31 and a 1 year high of $280.67.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

