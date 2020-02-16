Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities cut Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.27. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.