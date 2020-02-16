Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$347.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at C$358.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$344.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$317.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$265.80 and a 52 week high of C$365.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.