Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,288,774 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,439,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Autodesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,712,000 after buying an additional 171,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5,770.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,614,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.