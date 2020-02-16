Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,738 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 2.62% of Armstrong World Industries worth $119,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

NYSE AWI opened at $103.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $106.48.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

