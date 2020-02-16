Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $128.45 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Credit Acceptance worth $128,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $437.01 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.51.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

In related news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,525 shares of company stock valued at $65,460,790. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

