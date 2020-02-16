Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $205.51 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,110 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 4.20% of Brunswick worth $205,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 216,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Several research firms have commented on BC. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.