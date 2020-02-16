Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,921 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of SS&C Technologies worth $254,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,142,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

SSNC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.