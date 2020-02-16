Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 11,772 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Moody’s worth $141,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Moody’s by 45.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $277.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $166.01 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.