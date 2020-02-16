Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 29,679 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,679 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of AON worth $291,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $235.73 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $235.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

