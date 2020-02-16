Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 32,129 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,485,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,129 shares during the quarter. Verisign accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Verisign worth $286,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Verisign by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 2,368.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

VRSN opened at $209.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.07. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.84 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.