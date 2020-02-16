Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 52,771 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,771 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $116,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 187,788 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,481,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

