Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 82,091 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,091 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $220,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after acquiring an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

